Orlando weather: Showers, storms continue for Central Florida this week

The Brief More rain and thunderstorms are expected for Central Florida for the next few days. Plan for a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Daily high temperatures will be in the low 90s, which is typically for this time of the year.



Scattered to widespread afternoon shower and storm chances continue today and will last through the end of the week.

Plan for a 70% chance today and tomorrow with a 60% chance Friday and likely into the weekend.

A few isolated coastal downpours are possible this morning for Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties. By late morning, between 8 and 11 a.m., we could see a few more showers and storms try to move inland from the Atlantic.

This would bring us a bit of an earlier start time to our daily rounds of rain. That being said, it still appears that chances of the heaviest and most widespread activity will peak between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

With lightning expected, this could cause delayed dismissals at some schools this afternoon. By 7 to 9 p.m., the heaviest rain will push west near I-75 and into the Nature Coast and Tampa Bay.

Elevated moisture levels across Florida are what will help bring us more areas of heavier rain.

Some areas could get water logged and experience isolated flooding and ponding on roadways.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals could amount to a widespread 3 inches or more. It's also worth noting, that just about each and every afternoon brings the risk of a few isolated strong storms, with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

Dangerous surf

Large swells from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Dolly will bring large breaking waves and a high risk of dangerous rip currents at Atlantic beaches.

Breakers will peak at around 3 to 5 feet. If you have plans on heading to the beach and getting in the water, make sure you swim near a lifeguard.

Muggy and seasonably hot

Higher storm chances and cloud cover will keep daily high temperatures closer to normal.

Our average high in Orlando is 91°, and we'll stay right around the low 90s for most of this week before nearing the mid 90s for the weekend.

That being said, it will still be uncomfortably humid and steamy outside thanks to that tropical moisture filtering into the region.

Tracking the tropics

As of 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center has issued its final advisory for Edouard.

Edouard is now situated over southeastern Texas between Houston and Dallas. It will continue to move to the northwest towards northern Texas and Dallas, weakening into a remnant low gradually for the rest of today.

Despite its weaker status, Edouard will still bring heavy rain and the potential of flooding and flash flooding for north central Texas.