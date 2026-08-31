Orange County moves forward with $20 million International Drive promenade

The Brief Orange County is moving forward with a $20 million promenade to improve pedestrian safety along International Drive. The project would widen sidewalks, add protective barriers and create public plazas. Construction could begin in 2028, but county commissioners must still hold public hearings and approve the plan.



Orange County is moving forward with plans for a $20 million pedestrian promenade aimed at making International Drive safer and easier to navigate for thousands of visitors.

A county pedestrian study found that nearly 1,400 people use sidewalks in the area each day.

Big picture view:

The proposed promenade would widen sidewalks, add protective barriers and create public plazas along the busy tourism corridor.

The project would complement Orange County's planned $32 million elevated pedestrian bridge. Local developers have offered to donate nearly $9 million worth of private land to make room for the wider pedestrian areas.

What they're saying:

Visitors said the improvements could make a significant difference in an area where many tourists rely on walking.

"It's quite a tourist area, and most tourists don't own cars or don't have things to get around without walking," said George Asonye, who was visiting from London.

Asonye said making International Drive more walkable could improve visitors' experiences and encourage them to return to Orlando.

"I feel like that just helps tourists out and makes them have a good experience and make them feel like they enjoyed being in Orlando and want to come back, which could benefit the economy in general as well," he said.

Under the county's proposed timeline, construction on the promenade would begin in 2028 and continue through mid-2029.

What's next:

The project is expected to be completed shortly before construction begins on the elevated pedestrian bridge, which is scheduled to continue through 2031.

Negotiations over the promenade are moving forward, but Orange County commissioners must still hold public hearings before taking a final vote on the project.