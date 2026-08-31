Flock fallout: Central Florida agencies, communities react after state orders removal of cameras from highways

The Brief FDOT ordered license plate readers removed from state highway rights of way within 30 days, prompting widespread suspensions. Oviedo voted to remove all eight of its Flock cameras as officials and residents raised privacy concerns. Law enforcement leaders say the cameras fight crime but acknowledge stronger safeguards are needed to prevent misuse.



Law enforcement agencies and local governments across Central Florida are moving quickly to shut down or remove automated license plate readers after the Florida Department of Transportation ordered the devices removed from state highway rights of way.

The fallout from FDOT's Monday memorandum stretched from sheriff's offices across the region to a packed Oviedo City Council meeting, where leaders voted to remove all eight of the city's Flock Safety cameras.

The backstory:

FDOT gave local law enforcement agencies 30 days to remove license plate readers from state highway rights of way and said it would no longer approve new installations under its jurisdiction. The department cited the rapid expansion of the technology, reports of misuse and concerns about privacy and surveillance.

Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties are among Central Florida jurisdictions suspending use of the cameras, along with the cities of Edgewater, Sanford and Titusville. The Lake County Commission is also expected to discuss the technology Tuesday.

‘The governor put us out of busines’

What they're saying:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the state order effectively ends his agency's current program because its cameras are located on state roads.

"The governor put us out of business," Chitwood said. "All of our cameras are on state roads."

Chitwood has defended the cameras as an effective crime-fighting tool but said there is room for stronger protections against abuse.

"How do we corral this technology to alleviate privacy concerns on this hand and to make sure that technology is used responsibly to catch the bad guys?" Chitwood said. "I don't think it's that hard."

DeSantis pushes for tighter restrictions

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the proliferation of license plate readers "out of control" and said Florida needs stronger laws governing how information collected by the cameras can be used.

His concerns follow cases involving a former Sumter County detective and a Haines City police officer who were accused of improperly using law enforcement databases to track people for personal reasons.

DeSantis has said he supports giving police tools to investigate crimes but does not want Florida to become a "digital surveillance state."

"It's really none of the government's damn business if you're doin' that, right?" DeSantis said while discussing concerns about government tracking. "I mean, let's just be clear."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his agency is also pulling its cameras despite policies that restricted their use to criminal investigations and cases involving missing or endangered people.

"Our policy strictly prohibited the cameras from being utilized for traffic enforcement of any kind and required inquiries be related to criminal cases or missing or endangered persons," Ivey said.

Ivey said he understands the concerns despite safeguards his agency had in place.

"Even though our agency had strong policies in place to protect our citizens' right to privacy, I still understand the concern and need for strict policies and laws," he said.

Oviedo votes to remove cameras

Local perspective:

In Oviedo, the debate played out before a standing-room-only crowd Monday night.

City Council members voted to remove all eight of the city's Flock cameras, which were installed in February. Mayor Megan Sladek and Police Chief Dale Coleman said the cameras could be turned off as soon as Tuesday.

"Does it remove a tool? Absolutely," Sladek said. "But does it remove a lot of concerns? Yes to that as well."

Council members raised particular concerns about information collected in Oviedo being shared with other law enforcement agencies and whether sufficient safeguards exist to ensure those agencies follow Oviedo's restrictions.

Several residents urged the council to eliminate the system.

"Flock and systems like it indiscriminately log, track and catalog everyone driving through your streets, treating all free citizens as potential suspects," one speaker said.

Another warned that once the technology becomes embedded in law enforcement operations, it could be difficult to remove.

James Fishback, who ran for the Republican nomination for governor on an anti-Flock platform, also spoke against the cameras.

"When George Orwell wrote '1984,' he wrote it as a warning, not an instruction manual," Fishback said.

Others defended the technology.

Former Oviedo Police Chief Jeffrey Chudnow asked residents to consider how quickly they would want officers to act if a loved one were seriously injured or a child were kidnapped.

"Hypothetically, you have a loved one who is brutally injured or a child that's kidnapped, how fast do you want police to respond?" Chudnow said.

A Flock Safety representative also addressed the council and answered questions before the vote.

Oviedo leased its cameras and faced a decision by the end of September on whether to renew the contract. Instead, council members opted to have the cameras removed.

Coleman said losing the system would not fundamentally change how his department operates.

"It's not going to be a huge shift," Coleman said. "It will just be an investigative tool we won't have access to, but we'll go back to doing police work like we've always done it."

Flock opposes outright ban

The other side:

Flock Safety said stronger safeguards are preferable to removing the technology altogether.

"Rather than banning a critical public safety tool, we support thoughtful legislation and strong privacy, transparency, and accountability guardrails that ensure technology is used responsibly while preserving law enforcement's ability to use effective tools to keep people safe," the company said in a statement.

The company has announced additional safeguards for its law enforcement customers amid growing scrutiny over potential misuse.

The debate now shifts to other local governments and the Florida Legislature as officials consider whether the technology can be regulated in a way that preserves its investigative benefits while protecting residents' privacy.

For Central Florida agencies, however, FDOT's order is already having an immediate effect. Cameras are being suspended or removed as communities reassess whether — and under what circumstances — they should continue using the technology.