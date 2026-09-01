Issuing tickets, restricting traffic under consideration to stop large trucks from hitting the same Melbourne

The Brief Drivers on East Melbourne Avenue are ignoring multiple warning signs and crashing oversized trucks into a downtown low bridge. The structure has been struck 11 times since January 2025, prompting city officials to consider $169 careless driving fines. Transportation officials are installing an active warning system while also considering bans on oversized vehicles in the downtown corridor.



Oversized trucks continue to hit a single low bridge on East Melbourne Avenue in downtown Melbourne.

The bridge has been struck 11 times since January 2025, despite flashing warning signs, bright paint and clear height markers. A food truck had to be pulled out by a chain after getting stuck last week.

Fines and signs

What we know:

Melbourne Police say drivers who ignore warning signs and get stuck can receive careless driving citations carrying a $169 fine.

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun installing an active warning system onsite to detect tall vehicles, and officials report no structural damage to the bridge so far.

One city council member is pushing law enforcement to issue tickets and is even considering discussion about banning large trucks from the small street.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown when the new active warning system will be fully operational or if city council members will set a formal date to vote on banning oversized vehicles.

‘Keeps happening’

What they're saying:

Resident Sandra recalled seeing a trapped truck, noting, "It bumped it and broke it."

"Kind of concerns me considering the common sense," said driver Shane Finkel.

"It's surprising this keeps happening," said Melbourne City Councilman David Neuman. "One time is one too many and 11 times is 11 times too many."

Neuman added that the city must look at protecting its main corridor: "Do we need to look at restriction of road use and things of that nature?"

When asked about issuing careless driving citations to drivers who get stuck, Neuman replied, "100%. Citations are used as deterrents. You're not just going to damage our infrastructure due to carelessness and get away with it Scott-free."

Shane Finkel agreed with issuing tickets, stating, "At that point, you kind of have to."