Antisemitic symbols, gestures displayed during boxing event at Orlando's Kia Center

The Brief Antisemitic symbols and gestures were displayed during a boxing event at Orlando’s Kia Center. A boxer who witnessed the incident condemned the display, while Jewish leaders expressed alarm. The city said it does not condone the messaging and removed a swastika flag after seeing it.



Antisemitic symbols and gestures were displayed during a boxing event at Orlando's Kia Center over the weekend, drawing condemnation from members of Central Florida's Jewish community and people who attended the event.

Video from Saturday night's event showed a fan holding a flag bearing a swastika following a boxing match between Paul Miller, known as "Gypsy Crusader," and Ben Azoulay, known as "King Azoulay."

What they're saying:

Azoulay is Jewish and told FOX 35 he was deeply disturbed by what happened. Miller declined an interview and said he did not see an issue with the incident.

Boxer Patrick Clark, who competed in another match that night, recorded video of the flag from inside the arena.

"I saw a Nazi flag held up by one of the fans, and it had a giant swastika," Clark said. "I took a video of it. I couldn't believe it. I was just like, Orlando's lost its mind."

Clark said he had lived in Orlando for six years and had never experienced anything similar.

Clark also alleged that antisemitic gestures were made following the co-main event.

"The fighter who won the co-main event by decision put up a Nazi salute," Clark said. "His corner men were Nazi saluting the crowd."

Clark said he was particularly disturbed by the crowd's reaction.

"It was an attack on people of color. It was an attack on Jewish Americans," he said.

City of Orlando responds

The City of Orlando, which owns the Kia Center, said it does not condone the messaging displayed during the event and that the flag was removed after officials became aware of it.

"The City is required to operate its venues in accordance with federal, state, and local laws and regulations, which do not allow us to make booking decisions based on the content or viewpoint of an event," the city said in a statement.

The city said it cannot deny use of the venue as long as an event complies with applicable laws.

"We do not condone or approve the messaging during Saturday's event, and the flag was removed once we saw it on display," the statement said.

Jewish community reacts

Rabbi Dovid Dubov of Chabad of Greater Orlando met with Azoulay before the fight to pray with him.

Dubov said the public display of antisemitic imagery should concern the broader community.

"What's deeply troubling is that antisemitism is no longer hiding in the shadows, and we're seeing people feel increasingly comfortable displaying hatred openly and publicly," Dubov said. "And that should concern every decent person, not just the Jewish community."

Dubov called the incident "a major alarm to us" and said it should be a concern for everyone.

Miller's history

Dig deeper:

Miller previously served time in federal prison following a 2021 arrest on charges related to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Federal prosecutors said at the time that Miller had also posted online about his hatred of minority groups and support for a race-based civil war.

Saturday's event was hosted by Duel Arena and promoted by Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA. Neither responded to requests for comment. FOX 35 reached to Miller and is awaiting comment.