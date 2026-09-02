Deputies respond to reports of barricaded suspect at Alachua County home

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Alachua County deputies are investigating reports of an armed person barricaded inside a home in Newberry.

Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 21st Circle in the CountryWay Town Square development early Wednesday.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT Team was called to the scene.

Several homes near the area have been evacuated, and officials have asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.



