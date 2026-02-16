Bartow High School Teacher arrested after setting fire, violating Polk County burn ban, deputies say

The Brief A Bartow High School teacher was arrested after deputies said he violated a burn ban. Polk County deputies responded to a home on Cox Road in Bartow – who were called to the area by Polk County Fire Rescue, who were actively fighting the fire. Webster told deputies he took precautions while burning cardboard boxes.



A Bartow High School teacher was arrested for violating a burn ban in Polk County – creating a fire that spread approximately five acres.

What we know:

Brian Webster, 57, is facing several misdemeanor charges after the Polk County Sheriff's office said he intentionally set a fire during a burn ban that was instituted over two months ago.

A backyard fire that grew out of control in Bartow on Sunday, February 15, 2026, led to the arrest of the Bartow school teacher who started the fire.

Webster – a teacher at Bartow High School, the sheriff's office said – is facing four charges including: reckless land burning, burning during a state of emergency, reckless/careless pollution and violating the county burn ban.

Polk County deputies responded to a home on Cox Road in Bartow – who were called to the area by Polk County Fire Rescue. Fire crews were actively fighting the fire.

Deputies said Webster intentionally set a fire on his property to burn debris on Sunday, Feb. 15. However, the fire spread – ultimately covering approximately five acres.

Webster told deputies he took precautions while burning cardboard boxes and other materials inside an old refrigerator, a report from the sheriff's office said. Webster said he monitored the fire until he believed it was not a threat anymore. A short time later, he told deputies, according to the report, that he noticed the fire had spread and wasn't able to extinguish it.

The backstory:

Polk County's burn ban went into effect on Nov. 25, 2025 due to dry conditions.

The fire started by Webster was part of over 30 brush fires across Polk County on Sunday, deputies said.

What Central Florida counties have a burn ban?

Counties currently under a bun ban in Central Florida as of Feb. 16 include: Brevard, Polk, Sumter, Marion and Flagler.