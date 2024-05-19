TIMELINE: Severe storms may bring Central Florida heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail on Sunday

Sunday has been declared a FOX Storm Alert Day in Central Florida due to the potential for severe weather.

After a few morning showers and rumbles of thunder across northern areas of Central Florida, better chances of strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.

The main timeframe of when these storms will arrive and develop is from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m., mainly for areas southeast of Orlando.

Primary impacts will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out . Other impacts include heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Brevard County, Osceola County, eastern Orange County, and southern Volusia and Seminole counties are the areas that have the highest chance of seeing strong/severe storms.

It's important to note that not everyone will see rain and storms today. Plus, this is a complicated forecast that is dependent on multiple factors. One factor that could limit the storm potential would be any cloud cover. The clouds would mean less sunshine and temperatures that won't be as warm.

We'll continue to watch these trends over the coming hours, so be sure to stay tuned for more!

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

THIS WEEK: A cold front will bring scattered rain chances to Central Florida for the start of the work week. Temperatures will be below average as well, but only for a short time. Once the rain clears, a hot and dry forecast is shaping up by the end of the week. Temperatures will be back to summer-like levels, with highs in the mid-90s into next weekend.

