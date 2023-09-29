Orlando weather: Warm and muggy start ahead of afternoon showers, storms

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Central Florida weather on this Friday trends warm and muggy. Rain chances are generally slight before the pm hours, increasing after 2pm. Coverage stands at 60% in most locations around the beaches and Metro Orlando. Our NW Counties like Marion, Alachua, Dixie and Levy County areas see lower coverage at 30%. Main weather concerns in any stronger storms would be some heavy rain and lightning. Rain eases through mid-evening with only a few isolated showers at best through the overnight hours.

FOX 35 Game of the Week

Shower and storm chances remain high around kick-off at 7pm. Rain chances ease by halftime and hold steady at 20% or so through 10pm.

BEACHES:

If you decide to head to the beaches on this Friday, do know that rain chances make yet another return. The latest forecast models are showing a few rain opportunities along the beaches before 12pm, looking likely around the coastal areas of Flagler County. After that, a little lull in rain chances will be in place through 1-2pm with coverage increasing again after that time. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues in any stronger storms. Rip current risk is high. Surf rolls in at 2-4'+ with a mix of ENE swell in the water through the day. Tides are high at 9:00am, low at 3:00pm.

This time of year for King Tides. During this time, moon influenced high tides can result in coastal flooding The full moon occurs today and that means tides will be quite high. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Volusia County and Flagler county, through far Northern Florida for the possibility of coastal flooding in prone spots. During high tide cycles, local docks can see water creeping in on top, something to consider if you live in the coastal counties.

THEME PARKS:

Mixed skies and warm, muggy conditions at the attractions in this Friday. High near 87, rain chances reach a peak of 60% after 2pm this afternoon but, don't rule out any showers before this time.



OUTLOOK:

Tropical moisture dominates for the weekend, scattered showers and storms look likely for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The mornings look mainly dry with the exception of the coastal counties, then rain spreads West into the interior for the pm. Typical hazards like heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms.

Skies hopefully start drying out late this coming weekend through early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download our Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We're currently tracking tropical storms PHILIPPE and RINA out of the distant Central Tropical Atlantic. Both of these systems will feature fluctuations in intensity, all while staying away from land longer term. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking the tropics and will continue updating you on the latest!

