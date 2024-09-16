Orlando weather: Slim chance for showers, storms Monday in Central Florida

Sunday was a drier day and that trend will continue to kick-off the new work week. We can blame the tropical system northeast of Central Florida, which attempts to wrap in some drier air.

We'll still hold onto the slim chance for showers and storms on Monday afternoon, but they'll be isolated. We could mix a bit of that down in the afternoons, but it likely won't reduce dew points much.

Expect dew points to hold in the low to mid-70s with highs around 90 degrees.

The chance for showers and storms increases Tuesday as some "energy" in the atmosphere swirls around what could be a weakening Helene. This leads to more widespread coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon.

Once again, there could be some isolated flooding concerns with all the moisture in the air.

Tracking the Tropics

A disturbance off of the Carolinas may become Tropical Storm Helene on Monday afternoon and bring flooding rains to the piedmont region of North Carolina. There are no direct impacts to Florida.

