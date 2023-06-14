Orlando weather: Scorching hot, humid day expected in Central Florida Wednesday

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: It is another hot and humid day in central Florida. Heat Index values soar to the triple digits this afternoon ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low to mid-90s inland and along our east coast. Skies remain mostly dry to start, but there is the chance for showers and storms mainly after 2 p.m.

A few storms could be strong in the northern portion of the viewing area. Main weather threat is strong winds. To stay safe in this heat, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks inside the a/c and check on your pets.

BEACHES: It will be hot on the sand today along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the low to mid-90s with heat index readings soaring to the triple digits.

We are monitoring the chance for isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m. There is a low rip current risk with surf at 2 feet. The UV Index is at an extreme value, so don't forget to reapply your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Another hot and humid day at the theme parks with highs soaring the mid-90s. A few clouds will move in this afternoon and there is a 20% chance for an isolated shower and storm this evening. Take plenty of breaks in the a/c today and stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Heat and humidity remain in control of our weather scene through the end of the week and into the weekend. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-90s on Thursday with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances will be on the rise on Friday and Saturday. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.

Tracking the tropics: all is quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated