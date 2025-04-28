Orlando weather: Scattered storms bring much-needed rain to parts of Central Florida today

The Brief Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected across parts of Central Florida today, with the best rain chances west of the I-4 corridor and highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Conditions will turn drier and slightly cooler Tuesday, with warming temperatures and mostly dry weather expected through the rest of the week.



What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring much-needed rain to parts of Central Florida Monday afternoon, according to forecasters.

Rain chances will begin in the early to mid-afternoon hours, with the best chances west of the I-4 corridor.

Showers and storms will gradually drift toward the I-75 corridor into the late afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered and isolated, meaning not everyone will see showers.

High temperatures will remain warm, reaching the low 90s near I-75, the upper 80s near I-4, and the low to mid-80s along the coast.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

Showers and storms will taper off late tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s, with mild conditions expected across the region.

What will the weather be like Tuesday?

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday’s forecast calls for slightly cooler and drier conditions overall. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, closer to seasonal averages for late April.

While a stray downpour could develop with the inland-moving sea breeze, most of Central Florida is expected to stay dry.

What will the weather be like the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

The rest of the workweek will feature dry weather and gradually warming temperatures. By the weekend, highs will approach 90 degrees, ahead of another front expected to bring the next chance for rain.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologists on April 28, 2025.

