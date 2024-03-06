Orlando weather: Scattered showers, storms possible for some Central Florida neighborhoods

We've seen a mostly dry and mild start to our Wednesday morning with many of us in Central Florida seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

While a few peaks of sun are possible, the majority of us will see mostly cloudy skies as the afternoon rain chances pick up and increases.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but not for everyone. At this point, the best chances for rain and storms will be for areas along and east of I-75. A few of these could be on the strong side, with heavy downpours, small hail, and strong wind gusts.

Our coastal communities should pay close attention to the forecast, due to the sea breeze helping to intensify a few of these storms. As far as the timing goes, between 12pm - 1pm, a few isolated downpours look to form. These will gradually grow more widespread by 3pm-4pm.

After sunset, any lingering activity will wind down as storm fuel decreases. Bottom line, not everyone will see the rain today and most of the storms will stay below severe limits. A warning or two can't be ruled out, but widespread severe weather isn't likely. If you have outdoor plans, especially at the beaches, be sure the check the radar and forecast before heading outside!

A quiet and calm pattern settles in once Wednesday's storm chances end. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for highs on both Thursday and Friday. Plan for partly to mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a warm one! Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s.

Cloud cover gradually builds in, with scattered showers arriving late in the day with a fading front that will be moving into Central Florida.

At this point, scattered showers will be possible on Sunday. This will help keep a lid on high temperatures, as they only top out in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.