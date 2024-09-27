Orlando weather: Saturday heats up into the 90s with scattered afternoon showers

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with highs in the 90s.

There is the possibility of lightning near the University of Central Florida late in the UCF-Colorado game. However, no severe storms are forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD: For next week, from Monday to Thursday, rain chances will decrease slightly to around 40-50%, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 degrees.

Hurricane Helene: Flooding in Carolinas and Georgia

An extreme flooding event, described by some as "generational," has hit the mountains of North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Georgia. Over 40 inches of rain fell in certain areas due to an unusual Fujiwara effect from a hurricane remnant, creating upslope flow that maximized rainfall.

Nashville also saw heavy rain, recording over 4 inches on Friday, more than the city’s entire September average. Though the storm made a major impact on Florida, its lasting legacy could be the inland flooding across the Southeast.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricanes Isaac and Joyce pose no threat to the U.S. A new system off the coast of Africa is likely to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane next week, but it is expected to recurve and not impact the U.S.

A potential system could develop in the western Caribbean by mid to late next week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be monitoring it closely for any potential impact on Florida and the Gulf Coast between October 5-9. While it’s not certain something will form, conditions in the Gulf remain favorable for development.

Another wave is expected to emerge off the African coast in early October, with a possible drift toward the southeastern U.S. by mid-month. October is expected to be an active month in the Atlantic, with ocean heat and La Niña conditions fueling storm development.

The next names on the list are Kirk and Leslie.

