Orlando weather: Record-breaking heat for days possible in Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect another warm day for Central Florida on this Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the upper-80s are expected inland, lower 80s along the east coast beaches. If you have any outdoor plans today, consider hydrating and applying a quality sunscreen.

Skies remain dry for the next several days. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. These winds could cause smoke to travel from a prescribed burn in southern Sumter County.

BEACHES:

It is a great day to head to the beaches! Highs warm to the low-80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A moderate current risk does continue this afternoon so be careful if you plan on getting into the water!

THEME PARKS:

It's a warm day for the parks with above average temperatures this afternoon and plenty of sunshine. Highs warm to near 89 degrees with a high UV Index. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Skies remain dry this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

High pressure dominates this week which could bring record-breaking heat in Florida and across the Southeast.

A southerly flow will bring afternoon highs in Orlando near 90 degrees on Thursday (previous record of 89 degrees set in 2013). Rain chances remain flat-only trace amounts have been recorded over the last week or so. Make sure to stay hydrated this week and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team to keep you informed on the heat.

