Orlando weather: Rain expected overnight Wednesday across Central Florida

After a chilly morning, expect a relatively warmer day for Central Florida on this Wednesday afternoon.

Under a canopy of mixed skies, highs will hit in the upper 60s, perhaps a few lower 70s along the Space Coast.

Skies are dry until later this evening. It's at this time that we anticipate showers to slowly creep back into the viewing area.

This area of rain will continue moving in through the overnight, easing into the wee-early morning hours of Thursday.

Storms are not expected and rain accumulations on the lighter side.

Thursday starts damp, area roads could be a bit slick for the morning commute. Thursday overall will be a cooler day behind the front. Mid-60s for highs return Thursday afternoon with a blended sky.

Friday is a dry day, temps on the rebound with some lower 70s returning for the pm hours. Late Friday night, a few showers will be possible with a further increase in showers and storms expected on Saturday.

Saturday looks water-logged, rain chances around the 80%+ range. A few storms could get strong Saturday afternoon.

Sunday brings a few more showers, chances are a bit lower at 40%. Early next week, a third cold front will approach the area. Stronger storms will be possible then and this is something the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is watching closely. Stay with us as we learn more about our ever changing weather in the coming days.

