Orlando weather: Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this Veteran's Day

TODAY:

Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures for Veteran’s Day. Patchy fog is likely this morning, so use low beams and allow extra stopping distance during your commute.

Afternoon highs will remain above average, reaching the mid-80s both along the coast and inland.

There’s enough moisture in the air to bring spotty showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm, with the best chances for rain near the coast.

THIS WEEK:

A cold front will bring a slight cooldown by midweek.

While mostly dry, the front will usher in cooler temperatures by Wednesday, with highs returning to near-normal levels, topping out in the low 80s through the end of the week.