Orlando weather: Near-record heat forecast for Central Florida with feels-like temps in triple digits

Near record heat is on the way for our Monday afternoon in Central Florida.

Highs will be unseasonably hot, soaring well into the low and mid 90s with heat indices anywhere from 103°-107°.

Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated if you have plans on being outdoors today!

A few stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible today as well, most taking place during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain above normal through midweek with increasing shower and storm chances.

By the end of the week, showers and storms will grow increasingly likely with slightly more moisture at play. A big factor in next weekend's forecast will be the tropical disturbance that is currently churning in the Caribbean.

Regardless if a system is headed our way or not, plenty of moisture will be funneled into Central Florida, leading to what will likely be a very wet weekend across the region.

Tracking the tropics

There are several disturbances currently being monitored in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Isaac, Tropical Depression Joyce, and Tropical Depression Twelve are all churning in the Atlantic.

There is also a disturbance near the east-central Atlantic that has a high chance of development. None of these are expected to directly impact the United States.

There is another area we're watching closely near the Caribbean that has a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

This will be one to watch, because if anything does manage to form, it may bring impacts to the Gulf Coast, specifically near Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the forecast as a whole, but this will be one to watch closely in the coming days.

Even though this system is forming in the same place Helene did, we are not expecting the same type of storm.

If Florida were to feel any impacts, we would likely feel them sometime around next weekend.

We will get a clearer picture in the coming days, so be sure to stay tuned and stay close to the forecast for the latest.