Orlando weather: Near-record heat expected through the weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Our weather remains generally quiet and still plenty hot this weekend. Late this afternoon we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most should remain dry. Highs will climb to near into the upper 80s to low 90s area-wide so keep cool!

BEACHES:

Another warm day at the beach. Seaside temps will warm into the mid-80s today with a nice ocean breeze from the Southeast. Surf rolls in at 2-3' with a dominant ENE swell in the water all day.

Rip current risk is moderate. Don't forget the sunblock!

THEME PARKS:

A hot day at the parks with highs near 91 under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower/storm is possible after 3 PM.

OUTLOOK:

The summer-like heat is here to stay through this weekend and into next week. High pressure will keep us dry during this stretch.

There are signs a break in this weather pattern could arrive by Wednesday bringing a "cooldown" into our region. This may be short-lived with more heat on the way to begin April.