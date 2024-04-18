Orlando weather: Near-record heat expected this weekend could lead to higher fire danger

We're on track for building heat this weekend, with near-record temps (but likely just below those levels.) Heat this time of year of this caliber is not terribly unusual but the first push of mid-90s always seems a bit of a shock when it arrives in April and May.

The driving force is the season's first subtropical ridge of high pressure building over Florida. Unlike the heat in July and August, there will be very low humidity this go-around. This will make for a, "dry heat" but also lead to a higher fire danger. Be careful with open flame this weekend.

Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front is so weak, it'll likely die over Central Florida.

As we approach late-April, the subtropical ridge builds back in resulting in more 90s. Many are asking when the rainy season begins. There's no defined, "start date" for our region, but it is generally declared when the Atlantic and Gulf warm up enough to result in higher humidity (dew points in the 70s), resulting in more productive sea breezes, when cumulonimbus clouds tower and produce rain -- especially when the collide.

This can happen in East-Central Florida any time from late-May to mid-June. It's likely to happen earlier this year due to a much warmer-than-normal Atlantic with more and earlier humidity resulting. In the mean time, we're in the beginning of fire season, when days are long, hot and dry with an often busy breeze to fan any flames