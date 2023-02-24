Orlando weather: Near-record heat and sunshine dominate weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have great weather ahead today. Afternoon highs in the upper-80s are expected across the interior as well as long the east coast. If you have any outdoor plans today, pack plenty of water and apply a quality sunscreen. Skies remain dry for the next several days.

BEACHES:

Fantastic beach weather continues this weekend! Highs warm to the low/mid-80s. The Atlantic seabreeze develops this afternoon. A moderate rip current risk does continue this afternoon so remember to swim near an open lifeguard stand!

THEME PARKS:

Expect plenty of sunshine at the theme parks today. Highs warm to near 89 degrees with a high UV Index. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Skies remain dry this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

High pressure continues to dominate this week which will bring near record heat to Central Florida. A southerly flow will keep afternoon highs in the warm upper-80s this weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Rain chances remain flat-only trace amounts have been recorded over the last week or so. Have a great weekend!

