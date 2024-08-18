Orlando weather: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s across Central Florida

Hotter temperatures are on the way for Central Florida today! Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s, which is a few degrees above our average high of 92° for mid-August. Humidity values will remain relatively low today; however, heat indices will hover around 99-100° this afternoon.

A mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected as most of us stay dry. By late afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly for Flagler and northern Volusia counties.

RIP CURRENTS: The high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf from distant Tropical Storm Ernesto continues today on our east coast beaches. It's strongly advised that you don't get into the water. If you do, it's important to swim near a lifeguard stand and stay in the shallower water.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat, humidity, and rain chances will make a return this week. Monday and Tuesday's highs will be around the mid-90s, with heat indices closer to the 100-106° range as humidity picks up gradually.

A front will dip down from the north, helping to increase the chances of showers and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday. How far south the front can get and when it may stall out will significantly affect our rain chances this week. So far, the end of the week will be the best chance of a good soaking rain for many of us in Central Florida.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Ernesto is moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph and some increase in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the northeast and east-northeast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, Ernesto's center will pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday into Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35