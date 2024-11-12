Orlando weather: Mostly clear skies and warm temperatures to come this afternoon

TODAY:

Our Tuesday morning begins with patchy dense fog across Central Florida. The fog should clear out after sunrise and through late morning, giving way to partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunshine will help to warm temperatures this afternoon, back into the mid 80s for highs which are still well above normal.

There's a slim chance of a stray shower or two, especially near the coast. These will be very sparse and isolated.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures will take a slight dip in temperatures starting tomorrow, before a more potent cold front arrives Thursday into Thursday night.

Highs will be near seasonable levels for Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the low 80s.

We'll see another dip in temperatures on Friday and into the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Morning lows will even fall back down into the 50s for most throughout the weekend as well.