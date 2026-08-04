Repeat road rage driver accused of pulling gun on motorists: 'They gamble with lives,' chief says

The Brief Joshua Alexander Walker, 33, was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at two motorists during a road rage incident on U.S. 1 in Bunnell. Police impounded Walker's vehicle and later executed a search warrant, recovering a 9mm handgun and three loaded magazines. Walker, who previously faced a similar road rage charge in 2023, is being held on $25,000 bond for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A Florida man was arrested after two drivers reported him for pulling a gun on them during a road rage incident.

After identifying the suspect – Joshua Walker, 33 – detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle, finding a gun and three loaded magazines, the police department said. Investigators learned Walker was previously charged in a May 2023 road rage incident, in which he pointed a gun at two motorists on I-95.

What we know:

The Bunnell Police Department responded to a reckless driver near Education Way and North State Street (U.S. 1) on July 31 around 7:30 p.m. Two motorists told police they were traveling on U.S. 1 when a Hyundai Tucson driver – identified as Walker – was swerving between lanes.

Walker reportedly pointed a gun at the motorists when they passed him, police said.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office located Walker's vehicle traveling south on U.S. 1, near Old Dixie Highway, when he was pulled over. His clothing matched the description the victims gave, police said.

Flagler County deputies found several firearm magazines in plain view inside the center console cupholder, the report said.

Road rage incident three years ago

Investigators learned Walker was also involved in a similar road rage incident in Flagler County in May 2023. In that situation, he was accused of pointing a gun at two motorists while driving on I-95 during a traffic dispute, police said.

Deputies at the time found a loaded gun in his car.

He entered a no-contest plea to aggravated assault with a firearm in February 2024 and completed a pretrial program, police said.

What they're saying:

"A disagreement on the road never justifies pointing or displaying a firearm," Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said. "In this era of open carry, when someone turns a traffic dispute into an armed confrontation, they gamble with their life and the lives of innocent people."

What's next:

Walker was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill in connection with the July 31 incident.

He's being held on a $25,000 bond, police said.