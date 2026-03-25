Orlando weather: More rain moving through Central Florida

Mild and comfortable air to start the day, but a little breezy after last night’s front.

It will be mostly cloudy with a northeast wind around 10 to 15 mph. You might see a quick passing shower, but it’s not a washout west of the St. Johns River.

The heaviest chance of rain will be along the Atlantic coast, where there could be some areas picking up over one inch.

Highs near 80°.

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BOTTOM LINE: You can get out there, just keep an eye on the sky.

A stray shower is still possible tonight, but most areas will stay dry. Lows in the mid-60s.

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Warmer weather and more sunshine are in store for Thursday and Friday, with highs back in the 80s. Friday looks especially nice.

If you’re picking your fishing day… Thursday or Friday is the call.

The next front rolls in this weekend. Expect scattered afternoon and evening storms.

If you're planning to be outdoors, this will not be the best time to be out on the water. Winds pick up out of the east starting Sunday, 15 to 30 mph at times, and it stays a bit cooler into early next week.

LONG RANGE: Warm high pressure moves in for the first week of April, pushing temps some 10° above normal. That'll equate to highs closer to 90°.