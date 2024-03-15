Orlando weather: Hot temps expected this weekend ahead of incoming cold front

Central Florida will have a warm next three days with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Temperatures are close to record highs.

Weather does not look to be an issue for this evening's planned launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 6:39 p.m., after the mission was scrubbed two days in a row due to technical issues.

After a hot St. Patrick's Day weekend, a cold front moves through Monday, bringing with it a few showers or even a thunderstorm and much cooler weather for most of next week.

Highs will struggle to reach 70° on Tuesday and only slowly moderate back to near normal temps (80°F) for next weekend. Long-range models suggest we may get more significant rain and storm even by the end of next week, but the timing and intensity are still up in the air.

