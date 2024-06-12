TIMELINE: Tropical disturbance to bring heavy rainfall to Central Florida

Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to today's 80% chance for rain thanks to an area of low pressure moving across Florida.

Periodic showers and downpours will commence from the morning commute through lunchtime. There may be a brief break in Orlando at midday, as areas to the north may start to see pockets of flash-flood-inducing rains.

A second round of downpours develops for the evening commute before things quiet down overnight.

On Thursday, storm chances will again become likely, though it may not be an "all day" event, but more so an afternoon setup thanks to abundant moisture and daytime heating.

With the clouds and rain, Orlando will only see highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is considered, "below normal" as our high is typically 91 degrees this time of year.

This wet weather is all thanks to the system moving across Florida, up I-4 from Tampa to Daytona today and tonight as it emerges into the open Atlantic.

It may develop into a tropical system over the open Atlantic waters. If it becomes a tropical storm, the first storm name of the season is "Alberto."

Impacts include the overwhelmingly likely scenario of today's 5:20 p.m. launch being scrubbed.