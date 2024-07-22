TIMELINE: Afternoon showers, storms expected along I-4 in Florida on Monday

Our Monday morning begins on a dry, warm and muggy note across Central Florida. Plan for temperatures around the upper 70s and low 80s as you head out the door.

This afternoon, highs will be a few degrees above normal region wide, topping out around the mid 90s for inland areas and low 90s along the coast.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms are also on the way for our Monday, with the best chances taking place in areas along and west of Interstate 4.

Saharan Dust in Florida

Saharan dust will be a factor in our forecast once again today. We're already seeing air quality levels in the moderate category due to the dust, and that coupled with the hot and humid temperatures will make it difficult to be outside for those who have any sort of breathing problems or those who are sensitive to allergens in the air.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some Saharan dust will stick around Tuesday, before gradually departing by mid-week. Rain chances will remain a bit lower than normal to start the new work week as well, but a scattered afternoon downpours will remain possible.

Temperatures will still be a degree or two above normal, with highs approaching the mid 90s.

Tropical air rich with moisture will try to make a return midweek across Central Florida.

A weak disturbance will be just offshore as well. This will be another factor helping to increase our rain chances by mid to late week.

