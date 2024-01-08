TIMELINE: Storms to bring heavy rain, dangerous lightning, damaging gusts to Central Florida Tuesday

Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a sprinkle or quick shower later in the day.

High temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees close to Orlando, with low-mid 60s in northern Florida. Tonight, low temperatures are milder-mid-60s at nearly all locations.

Skies are cloudy overnight, a shower or two shouldn't be ruled out. Breezes rise a bit tonight, becoming southeasterly around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. A powerful cold front will move into Florida through the day on Tuesday. While much of Tuesday looks dry, the late afternoon and evening say otherwise!

The timing of this feature brings impactful and possibly severe storms into our northwestern counties after 12 p.m., through Orlando after 4 p.m. and eventually to the Space Coast of Brevard County between 6 and 9 p.m.

View the gallery below for an hour-by-hour forecast for when storms arrive on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts over 58 mph and even a few tornadoes will be the main hazards. Keep in mind that many of these impacts will be arriving during the time that students will be leaving at the end of the school day and many will be hitting the roads after leaving the office.

Behind the departing system, late Tuesday night into Wednesday-skies will dry and sunshine returns on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will also funnel in with highs on Wednesday hitting the lower 60s, and lows returning to the 40s and 50s. The next best chance for some rain comes on Friday with showers and storms possible, chances around 60%.