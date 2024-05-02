Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with temps around 90 degrees in Central Florida

We'll start off on the mild side with some light fog in a few spots through 8am, followed by rapidly-warming sunshine through lunchtime in Central Florida.

Stepping outside, you just, "know" it's going to be a hot day. Highs will top out around 5° warmer than normal with highs around 90-91°. This will be similar to yesterday's high of 92° at Orlando In'tl Airport, but maybe a degree or two cooler. This is due to the chance for a downpour around the time of the afternoon commute for Orlando, due to the sea breeze.

Yesterday's sea breeze produced the season's first lightning related to that daily push of cooler, maritime air, and we may see the same today. The overall chance for rain is 20%, so most of us will stay dry, adding to the rainfall deficit region-wide.

Typically, the true rainy season does not begin until the last week of May or the first week of June, when daily afternoon rain chances become more likely, providing relief from the dry season. As we transition from El Nino (a wetter winter pattern here in FL) to La Nina (a drier spring/early-summer pattern) our weekly rounds of rain have largely ended.

This will also help to warm local ocean waters, which ironically will start to increase our humidity levels and make for the muggy summer we all know and love, and lead to those familiar torrential afternoon rains each day.

The other big story in the long-term: There will be little opportunity for rain next week, but instead we may see our drought status rapidly deteriorating with a, "heat dome" moving in. This subtropical and dry area of high pressure coming from Mexico will send temps soaring into the mid and upper 90s by the middle to end of next week, drying us out further as the sun bakes the already dry ground. Welcome to May!

