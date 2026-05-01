Orlando weather: Hot day in Central Florida, storms on the way

A hot day is in the works for Central Florida.

Temperatures will go from the 70s this morning before soaring to highs in the low to middle 90s for most spots.

In Orlando, plan for a high of 93°. It will be a partly to mostly sunny and generally dry day as well.

Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight. Plan for Saturday morning lows to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM ALERT: A cold front on Saturday brings the potential of strong to severe storms across parts of Central Florida.

As far as timing, these look to arrive during the mid to late afternoon, lasting into the evening, from roughly 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

The main threats are strong winds and heavy rain, but hail and the very low risk of a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Areas where chances of strong storms will be the highest northwest of Orlando. This extends from Sumter, Lake, Volusia to Flagler counties, where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 2 out of 5 risk for a strong/severe storm. The rest of Central Florida has been outlined under a lower level 1 out of 5 risk for strong/severe storms. The threat of severe weather is expected to end after midnight.

Sunday features a dramatic change in temperatures with a few lingering showers possible. Plan for highs to only reach the upper 70s. Clouds will stick around for a good part of the day before gradually departing through Sunday afternoon and evening.

We'll bounce back temperature-wise next week as highs reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and soar back into the 90s by the end of the week.