Orlando weather: Hot and sunny with a few storms in northern Central Florida

Thursday will be hot and mostly sunny. We're forecasting record highs of 98°F, tying a record set in 1915. A line of storms along I-10 after dark, however, may track southward toward our region and potentially impact our northernmost areas (Marion County and Flagler County) with some gusty winds around 10 p.m.

There is a chance that these could reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts over 55 mph, as they arrive north of Ocala and Flagler Beach around bedtime.

Otherwise, if the storms form and then survive their trek all the way south to Orlando, that wouldn't happen until nearly midnight if it happened at all, when they'd weaken below severe limits.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed northern Marion County and Flagler Counties under a 'Slight Risk' (2 out of 5) for severe storms, associated with this potential push of storms.

Next week will feature cooler 80s thanks to a stationary front, producing clouds, showers and storms. The pattern will likely kick off the rainy season for this summer 2024.