Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns: Despite a weak cool front passing through early Sunday, rain chances remain slim and temperatures continue to be warm. Early clouds will become mostly sunny in the afternoon bringing highs back to near 90 inland.

We'll remain dry today, but storm chances look possible to return Monday afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail possible.

BEACHES: A fresh north breeze will make for wonderful beach weather. Highs will mostly make it to near 80 along our coastline with increasing sunshine.

A moderate rip current risk continues so be sure to swim near a lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS: A comfortable start to the day at the parks thanks to early clouds.

Temperatures will quickly climb back to near 90 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: After Monday's brief return of rain chances, the rest of the forecast looks dry and hot with highs nearing 90 all week.

No drought buster in the works with burn bans in effect across Central Florida. The forecast looks quiet through at least Saturday.

