Orlando weather: Higher storm chances for Central Florida this week

The Brief Higher than normal afternoon showers and storms are on the way for Central Florida this week. Daily high temperatures will be closer to normal and remain in the low 90s for most of the week and into the weekend. There's a low chance that the remnants of Dolly could redevelop.



Higher than normal afternoon showers and storms are on the way for most of this week.

For today specifically, we'll expect a few coastal showers during the morning hours before the main round of rain arrives between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A 60% chance of rain is on the way today, while at least a 70% chance can be expected tomorrow through Friday.

We already have elevated moisture levels across Central Florida, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly could help to increase those levels across South Florida and possibly parts of Central Florida.

This level of moisture means we'll see a lot of rain fall quickly over a short span of time. With the amount of rain we've already picked up over the weekend, some areas could get water logged and experience areas of flooding and ponding on roadways.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed all of Central Florida under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) of excessive rainfall for Thursday. This outlook helps in giving an early heads up for any risk of flooding.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals could amount to a widespread 3 inches or more. It's also worth noting, that just about each and every afternoon brings the risk of a few isolated strong storms, with strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

Near-normal highs

Thanks to the help of higher storm chances, daily high temperatures will be closer to normal.

Our average high in Orlando is 91°, and we'll stay right around the low 90s for most of this week and into the weekend.

That being said, it will still be uncomfortably humid and steamy outside thanks to that tropical moisture filtering into the region.

Tracking the tropics

There are two areas of interest outlined by the National Hurricane Center.

One area, near Hispaniola, is associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly. The other, near the coast of Louisiana and Texas, has been deemed Invest-97L.

Remnants of Dolly: There's a low chance of re-development for the tropical wave that's leftover from Dolly.

There's a 0% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next seven days. strong upper level winds should help prevent further development in the coming days.

As it moves towards the Bahamas midweek, there could be a very brief window where ingredients would be better for development. Still, it's an overall low chance and an organized system is unlikely.

Regardless, impacts would remain the same. Increasing tropical moisture for Florida, bringing more rounds of heavy rain, especially for the southern half of the state. Rough surf is likely for the Atlantic coast as well, with large breakers and a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

Invest-97L: A tropical depression or even a tropical storm is possible tonight or early Tuesday morning off the coast of Louisiana and Texas.

If it were to become a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Edouard. Heavy rain is likely for coastal Texas and Louisiana as the system moves to the northwest.