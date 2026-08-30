NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-13 launch after Dragon leak detected, officials

article

The Brief An oxidizer leak was detected on the Dragon spacecraft’s propulsion system during standard prelaunch processing. A new launch date will be announced once the assessment is complete. The mission had previously been targeted for September 12.



NASA and SpaceX are adjusting the launch date for the agency’s Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station after an oxidizer leak was detected on the Dragon spacecraft’s propulsion system during standard prelaunch processing.

Joint NASA and SpaceX teams are conducting additional testing and reviewing data before determining whether rework is needed. A new launch date will be announced once the assessment is complete.

Crew-13 will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov to the space station. Watkins will serve as commander, with Delaney as pilot and Kutryk and Teteryatnikov as mission specialists.

The crew is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Once aboard the station, they will join Expedition 75.

The mission had previously been targeted for September 12.