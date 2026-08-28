Suspended Palm Beach County clerk granted bond in child sex case; Florida AG seeks review of 'appalling order'

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The Brief An Orange County judge granted suspended Palm Beach County Clerk Michael Caruso a $160,000 bond as he faces child sex abuse and kidnapping charges. During a bond hearing on Friday, an FDLE agent testified the boy reported multiple instances of alleged abuse, while Caruso has denied the allegations. The Florida Attorney General’s Office called the bond decision "appalling" and said it will seek an immediate review.



A judge Friday granted $160,000 bond to suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Michael Allen Caruso, who is accused of sexually abusing a young boy multiple times since 2024.

Caruso, 67, of Riviera Beach, was arrested Aug. 18 and faces charges including kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury.

Judge grants conditional bond of $160K

Big picture view:

The allegations were detailed by the child during an investigation in Orange County. Authorities allege the abuse occurred on multiple occasions, including during a fishing trip, over Thanksgiving and on a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise.

Michael Caruso appears at a bond hearing in Orange County on Aug. 28, 2026.

Orange County Judge A. James Craner granted Caruso bond Friday with several conditions. Caruso may not have direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim or witnesses, must surrender his passport and may not possess firearms. He also may not return to Orange County except for future court appearances.

FDLE agent testifies about allegations

What they're saying:

Reuben Roach, a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, was the first witness called during Friday's bond hearing.

Roach testified that the boy told investigators Caruso sexually abused him multiple times.

One of the more serious allegations involved cruise, during which investigators allege Caruso separated the boy from his family and engaged in inappropriate acts.

Reuben Roach, a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Roach said Caruso denied touching the child when questioned by investigators.

"He was adamant in denial. He denied the allegations. He did make some statements to the effect that he would stay away. He would not come to the house any longer," Roach said.

Caruso's wife also testified and said she would vouch for her husband if he were released on bond.

Attorney general's office challenges bond decision

The Florida Attorney General's Office sharply criticized the judge's decision and said it would seek an immediate review.

"This is an appalling order by the court that is not supported by the facts in this case," Jeremy Redfern, deputy chief of staff to Attorney General James Uthmeier, said in a statement. "We will be seeking an immediate review of this unsupported decision to ensure a dangerous person is off the streets and behind bars where he belongs."

Prosecutors have said Caruso could face life in prison if convicted. They also contend at least one allegation described in the probable cause affidavit could be presented to a grand jury and potentially expose Caruso to the death penalty.

Whether the death penalty could ultimately apply in the case remains uncertain.

DeSantis suspended Caruso after arrest

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Caruso from office following his arrest.

During a news conference last week, DeSantis pointed to a 2023 Florida law allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty for adults convicted of capital sexual battery against children younger than 12.

"We're the first state to reintroduce the death penalty for pedophiles," DeSantis said. "I'm proud that I signed that into law, and I'm proud that we have very strong penalties for people that abuse children."

"If he is convicted, he's going to be in for a world of hurt," DeSantis added.

Florida lawmakers approved the law in April 2023 despite existing U.S. Supreme Court precedent prohibiting the death penalty for crimes against individuals in which the victim was not killed.

It remains unclear whether the allegations against Caruso could support a capital sexual battery charge under Florida law.

Defense questions allegations

The other side:

Caruso is represented by attorney Donna Rotunno, who previously represented former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Michael Caruso is represented by attorney Donna Rotunno.

Rotunno suggested Friday that the child's allegations could have been influenced by his parents.

"I think the issue here is that you're dealing with a very young victim who has made an allegation. And allegedly, this allegation comes on the heels of parents being very involved. And it seems like potentially the coaching of the victim," Rotunno said.

Caruso has not been convicted of any crime in the case, and the charges against him remain allegations.