Dozens arrested in Altamonte Springs prostitution bust: 'Operation Midnight Heat'

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The Brief Altamonte Springs police say 37 people were arrested during a two-day prostitution enforcement operation. Charges included prostitution-related offenses, drug possession and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. Multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in the operation.



Thirty-seven people were arrested during a two-day prostitution enforcement operation in Altamonte Springs, authorities said.

"Operation Midnight Heat" also targeted wanted individuals and sought to identify potential human trafficking victims, police said.

Multiple agencies involved

Local perspective:

The Altamonte Springs Police Department conducted the operation with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Police said the arrests involved charges including prostitution-related offenses, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about those arrested or say whether any potential human trafficking victims were identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the operation can contact Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.