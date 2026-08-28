Brevard County mother killed by wrong-way driver after dropping daughter off at FAMU

The Brief Brevard County mother Terri Pollock was killed by a wrong-way driver on I-10 after dropping her daughter off at FAMU. Pollock’s 13-year-old daughter was seriously injured and remains in recovery. FHP says the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.



A Brevard County family is mourning a mother killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 shortly after she dropped her daughter off for her freshman year at Florida A&M University.

Terri Pollock leaves behind two daughters, including her 13-year-old, who was riding with her during the crash and suffered serious injuries.

Wrong-way driver struck head-on: FHP

The backstory:

Pollock's mother, Lasondra Pollock, said the family had traveled to help her granddaughter get settled at college.

"We drove up on Tuesday morning to get Denasia set up for college. We decorated her room and everything," Lasondra Pollock said. "Myself and my younger daughter, we left, went back home and Terri was leaving out the following day. We did get a text saying that she was on her way back and ready to leave and come back home."

Terri Pollock never made it home.

Authorities said a wrong-way driver struck her vehicle head-on on Interstate 10, killing her.

13-year-old daughter seriously injured

Pollock's 13-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle and remained in recovery nine days after the crash.

Lasondra Pollock said her granddaughter suffered a brain injury and several other serious injuries.

"She had a brain bleed, so she had a brain injury. She had a chest tube because there was some fluid there," Pollock said. "She also was on a ventilator for a few days. They did sedate her during the process."

The girl also underwent two surgeries, including surgery to place a rod and pins in her femur and another procedure to repair injuries to her wrist, her grandmother said.

Family remembers devoted mother

Family members described Terri Pollock as a devoted single mother who worked while supporting her daughters' goals and pursuing her own education.

Pollock had recently earned her bachelor's degree in nursing.

Her daughter had also reached a major educational milestone, earning both an associate degree and her high school diploma before choosing to attend Florida A&M.

Pollock's mother said Terri was determined to make sure her daughter could continue her education.

"Terri being who she is, she made sure it happened for her so she can go to school and further her education," Lasondra Pollock said.

The family now plans to help Pollock's daughter eventually return to school and complete the goal she and her mother had set.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.