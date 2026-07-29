Orlando weather: Heat advisory for Central Florida before heavy rain returns

The Brief A steamy and hot afternoon is in store for Central Florida on Wednesday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area, with heat indices ranging between 105 and 110 degrees. Rain chances are lower for Wednesday, but they will increase as the week goes on.



A Heat Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for heat indices in the range of 105-110°.

How hot will it get?:

Afternoon highs will climb into mid-90s this afternoon. Once we factor in the high levels of humidity, it could lead to feels-like temperatures at dangerous levels.

Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors today.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued north of Central Florida, from Jacksonville to Gainesville. This is where it will feel even hotter as heat indices could reach a range of 110-115°.

Lower than normal storm chances

Only a 30% chance of afternoon downpours and storms are on the way for Wednesday.

Best chances of rain look like they will stay to the west and south of Orlando, mainly in Sumter, Lake, Polk, Osceola and Brevard counties.

Storm chances will be very few and far between, although when it rains it will be heavy. The main timeframe of the rain will be between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Multiple rounds of rain rest of the week

An active set up will bring rounds of scattered to widespread showers, storms, and heavy rain for the rest of the work week.

For Thursday specifically, some early morning downpours and storms could arrive before or near sunrise, which would impact our morning commute.

Additional rounds will be possible throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening, and again into Friday afternoon. It won't be an all-day washout and not everyone will see the rain each day, but where it rains it will rain a lot over short periods of time.

Flooding will be possible in some spots as Central Florida could pick up around 2 to 4 inches over the next 7 days.

Quiet in the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days. But just because it's quiet doesn't mean we let our guard down. It's important to stay prepared through the entire hurricane season and to check in with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest.