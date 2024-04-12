Orlando weather: Gorgeous, sunny temps forecast for the weekend in Central Florida

While Thursday's cold front brought showers and storms to Central Florida, it's also helped set the stage for a beautiful start to the weekend! Temperatures are cool but pleasant as you head out the door this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s.

By this afternoon, temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average under mostly sunny skies. Plan for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Our stretch of gorgeous and sunny weather continues into the weekend. High pressure takes hold, helping highs reach the low and mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will be heating up in a big way for next week! It will start to feel a lot more like Florida, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s by Tuesday.

The dry and hot weather will last through the majority of the week, with low 90s lasting through at least Thursday.