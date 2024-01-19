Orlando weather: Freeze warning in effect for portion of Central Florida

A freeze warning is expected Friday night in Central Florida for Alachua County. It will point north (freezing temps between 30-32° are expected around daybreak tomorrow).

This becomes a hard freeze watch for tomorrow night with temps in the upper-20s, doing even more damage to unprotected, cold-sensitive plants.

In Ocala on Saturday night, it'll be a touch 'warmer' but still below freezing (30-32°) so it's a freeze watch. Orlando escapes freezing temps this weekend, but temps will dip into the upper 30s Sunday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This is all behind today's cold front, slated to swing through this afternoon with a few showers this morning and around lunchtime. Highs will only reach the 50s this weekend, but it'll be followed by 70s and 80s next week, representing a warm pattern change set to last through the end of the month.

Viewers will start to notice our local oak trees will begin flowering with a bright green canopy and pollen to follow shortly after. Spring is right around the corner