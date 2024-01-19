Orlando weather: Freeze warning in effect for portion of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A freeze warning is expected Friday night in Central Florida for Alachua County. It will point north (freezing temps between 30-32° are expected around daybreak tomorrow).
This becomes a hard freeze watch for tomorrow night with temps in the upper-20s, doing even more damage to unprotected, cold-sensitive plants.
In Ocala on Saturday night, it'll be a touch 'warmer' but still below freezing (30-32°) so it's a freeze watch. Orlando escapes freezing temps this weekend, but temps will dip into the upper 30s Sunday morning.
This is all behind today's cold front, slated to swing through this afternoon with a few showers this morning and around lunchtime. Highs will only reach the 50s this weekend, but it'll be followed by 70s and 80s next week, representing a warm pattern change set to last through the end of the month.
Viewers will start to notice our local oak trees will begin flowering with a bright green canopy and pollen to follow shortly after. Spring is right around the corner