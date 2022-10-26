Orlando Weather Forecast: Weak cold front on its way to Central Florida



Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: 20%

Main weather concerns: A weak cold front will approach the region today. This feature will enhance the clouds come afternoon and there could be a few showers and even an isolated lightning strike or 2. Rain chances overall look quite low – around 20% or less.

BEACHES

The beaches look decent today, just watch for a few showers later in the afternoon. Rip current risk remains at a moderate level. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a ENE swell trickles in from the distant Atlantic. SW winds will keep the surf well groomed and clean for much of the day.

THEME PARKS

We have nice weather in store at the attractions and local theme parks today. Sunshine remains plentiful with temperatures in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible after 3-4pm with chances around 20% or so.

OUTLOOK

Rain chances remain slim through Friday, right around 20% or less. Temps remain warm and in the mid-80s, overnight are cool and comfy. Expect the mid 60s during this time. Another front will arrive late next Monday and into Tuesday. Rain chances with this system look low and temps will cool just a bit behind the said front.

TROPICS

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring 2 disturbances in the Atlantic. Both disturbances stand a low chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue tracking the tropics for you and keep in mind that Hurricane Season runs until November 30th. Stay prepared and aware of the tropical outlook in the coming days!