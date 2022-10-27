Orlando weather forecast: Warm with a few showers on the way for Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Rain: 30%

Main weather concerns:

A stalled front over central Florida will keep clouds overhead today and bring the chance for a few showers and even an isolated lightning strike or two. Rain chances overall remain at 30%, mainly after 4 p.m. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-80s across the interior and low-80s along our east coast.

BEACHES:

You can expect partly cloudy skies today with the chance for a few showers later in the afternoon. Rip current risk remains at a moderate level, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf is in the 2-3' range and there is moderate chop along the intracoastal waters.

THEME PARKS:

We have nice weather at the attractions and local theme parks today. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible after 3-4pm with chances around 30% or so. Lighting is a possibility. When thunder roars, go indoors.

OUTLOOK:

We keep a 20% chance for rain in the forecast through Saturday, after that skies will be dry just in time for Halloween on Monday. Temperatures remain warm and in the mid-80s, overnight are cool and comfy. Expect the mid 60s during this time. Enjoy the great weather this weekend.

Don't forget to join the FOX 35 Care Force at the Making Strides Breast Cancer walk at Lake Eola on Saturday morning. The entire FOX 35 News team will be there and the weather looks great!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring 2 disturbances in the Atlantic. Both disturbances now have a moderate chance of developing over the next 5 days. The system in the Atlantic, will likely move to the north and will not impact central Florida.

The second system is an area of low pressure that is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend and continue to move westward. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue tracking the tropics for you and keep in mind that Hurricane Season runs until November 30th. Stay prepared and aware of the tropical outlook in the coming days!