Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day across Central Florida with small chance for storms

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Rain: 20% scattered showers

Main weather concerns: It will be a warm day in Central Florida with highs in the low to mid-80s. A front will sweep across the Florida peninsula later today, bringing a 20% chance for showers and the chance for an isolated lighting strike or two.

BEACHES: It will be a warm day at the beaches with highs in the low-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph leading to surf of 3' with a moderate risk of rip current. Stray afternoon showers are possible.

THEME PARKS: Warm and humid at the parks today so don't forget to hydrate! Rain chances remain at 20% coverage later this evening with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm to near 84 degrees.

OUTLOOK: A weakening front will push into our area later today. Shower chances remain at 20% starting in north central Florida, then moving across the interior. Once the front moves through, cooler weather is expected Monday. A midweek front could bring a chance of rain if it holds together on Wednesday with another shot of cooler temperatures to end the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.