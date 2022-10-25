Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny skies Tuesday ahead of front that will move across Central Florida this week

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny skies will dominate across central Florida on this Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Dry air keeps our rain chances at zero. Make sure you stay hydrated.

BEACHES

Skies stay dry and mostly sunny this afternoon with high temps in the low-80s. There is a moderate risk of a rip current with surf around 2 to3'. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand!

THEME PARKS

We have nice weather in store at the attractions and local theme parks today. Sunshine remains plentiful with temperatures in the mid 80s. Dry conditions are expected all day. Enjoy this beautiful weather. Don't forget your sunscreen and stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK

Warming temperatures will continue this week. Highs remain in the mid 80s for many areas with overnight lows in the 60s. Dry air remains in place and keeps our rain chances low today. A midweek front could bring a few showers, but chances are on the lower end, 20% on Wednesday and Thursday.

This front won't drop temperatures, it keeps them just above seasonal for this time of year. As we head into the weekend, there is a chance for a few stray showers, but the rain clears just in time for Halloween. We have a very sweet forecast in store for trick-or-treaters on Monday – highs in the 80s and lows in the upper-60s.

TROPICS

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic. One disturbance has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the island of Bermuda. The other area of low pressure has a 30% chance for further development. Impacts to Florida are unlikely if anything were to form.

A few long-range tropical models are showing the chance for some development in the Caribbean Sea in a week and a half.

It is still too soon to say if this will happen, but we will monitor conditions for you in the FOX 35 Storm center. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more updates in the tropics!