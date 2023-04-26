Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day! Strong to severe storms are in the forecast today and mainly after 2pm. Afternoon temps climb into the 80s yet again on this Wednesday, moisture and energy increasing. These factors will pave the way for storms this afternoon.

Large hail, damaging winds and very heavy rain will be the primary weather threats. Storms will be in play through 7pm this evening, easing quickly after sunset.

If you have yet to do so, now would be a great time to download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP.

Should warnings be issued, you'll receive the critical weather information right there on the app. Track storms in real-time with the interactive radar and much more!

BEACHES: Not a great beach day for the area. Showers will spark up before 12pm with chances increasing by the hour from that point on. Rain could get heavy, lightning developing. Highs hit the 80 degree mark seaside with active afternoon skies continuing. Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will all be issues.

THEME PARKS: Warm and humid at the parks today. High near 84. Showers and storms develop mainly after 2pm. The severe weather risk will phase in during this time. Threat will include heavy rain, lightning, large hail and possible damaging winds. Storm threats ease after 7pm, decreasing rapidly with the setting sun.

Best to stay weather aware today and when that thunder roars, you should head indoors immediately.

OUTLOOK: Stormy weather will continue for the area heading into the weekend. Plenty of passing energy from the Gulf combined with local factors will drive the storm risk. We've declared Friday a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY.

Strong storms on Friday will be possible both during the morning and into the afternoon hours as yet another front moves into the area. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will remain the primary threats during this time. Showers and isolated storms will be possible again Saturday and Sunday so stay tuned for details in the coming days ahead.