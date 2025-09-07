Orlando weather forecast: Showers, lightning storms likely Sunday afternoon, evening

There are increasing chances for showers, thunderstorms, and lightning storms across Central Florida, especially those along the eastern coastline.

Today's forecast for Orlando

A cold front to our northwest tries to slide our way as a stalled front across Florida ends. Between this and an upper-level disturbance, there is an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

If storms develop, the main threats are heavy rain (1-3"), frequent lightning, and strong winds (gusts up to 40 mph possible). It won't be a washout, but if you have outdoor plans for the afternoon, you may want to have a back-up.

Highs will be near normal across the region: upper 80s and low 90s. Evening lows will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

Monday's forecast

There is the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Once again, all of the moisture in the air will lead to the low-end flooding risk. Downpours are on the table with the threat of gusty wind in the strongest of storms.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. Some showers and thunderstorms may linger overnight. Lows should fall into the mid-70s.

Highs round out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Forecast this week: Showers and thunderstorms stick around

The storm threat will stay for much of the week. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day as a stalled front looms over Florida. Like Sunday and Monday, these showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, strong winds, and a lot of lightning.

It does not look like all days will be complete washouts, but there are daily chances for showers in the afternoon and evenings.

Due to a dip in the jetstream, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs should be in the upper 80s this week through at least Friday.

Looking to the weekend, it appears there could be drier air on the way. The stalled front finally shifts into South Florida with more "typical" rain chances on the docket.