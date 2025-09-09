Orlando weather: Scattered storms to bring several inches of rain, possible flash flooding

The Brief Tuesday will bring another round of afternoon and evening storms to Central Florida. The scattered showers will bring heavy downpours with several inches of rain and possible flash flooding. The rain will continue through Wednesday before finally beginning to let up at the end of the week.



Afternoon and evening storms are expected to coat Central Florida yet again on Tuesday. The scattered showers will bring heavy downpours with several inches of rain and possible flash flooding.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

The unsettled weather is continuing on Tuesday in Central Florida.

A few showers have been ongoing this morning, but these will remain very isolated before eventually fading around or just after sunrise. As we briefly dry things out by late morning, clouds will stick around.

Shower and storm chances will pick up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. This is when heavy rain becomes increasingly likely, along with frequent lightning and isolated instances of gusty winds. With how much rain is set to fall, flash flooding will be possible. This is true, especially for areas that have already picked up multiple inches of rain.

Temperatures as a result will stay below average, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

The scattered showers and storms will continue into this evening.

They aren't expected to gradually fade until well into the overnight. We will then be left with a few isolated showers and downpours before sunrise on Wednesday.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Shower and storm chances will remain elevated on Wednesday. Flash flooding will remain possible as well with the amount of moisture we'll have to work with in the atmosphere.

We'll finally begin to see a bit of a reprieve from the wet and soaking weather as we head into the end of the work week and this weekend. Drier air will gradually filter into the region, meaning lower chances of rain and a break from this stretch of unsettled weather.

Temperatures will be a little below average, with highs around the mid-to-upper-80s through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look to be beautiful days, with only around a 30% chance of a few isolated downpours and storms.