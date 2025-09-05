Orlando weather: Afternoon storms, temperatures in the 90s expected through weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Afternoon storms and temperatures in the 90s are expected through the weekend across Central Florida.
Here's the latest on what to expect from the weather, as well as a look at when the rain will arrive.
What will the weather look like today?
What To Expect:
Friday morning will be partly cloudy and humid, followed by a 40% chance of afternoon storms in the Orlando metro and a 50% chance for Palm Bay and Melbourne.
However, the storms should end before 7 p.m.
Highs for the day will be around 90 degrees.
The day will end with lows around 76 degrees.
What will the weather look like this weekend?
What's next:
The weather will remain relatively the same through the weekend.
On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy and humid, followed by a 50% chance for afternoon storms in the Orlando metro and a 60% chance for Palm Bay and Melbourne. Highs will be around 92 degrees.
Sunday will also showcase mostly cloudy skies and humidity with a 60% chance for afternoon storms. Highs will again be around 92 degrees.
Tracking the tropics
Dig deeper:
The FOX 35 Storm Team is also continuing to track Invest 91L in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.
Invest 91L is expected to become Tropical Depression Seven later this week or over the weekend. The system currently has a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next week.
It's currently too early to know whether Invest 91L will threaten the United States or Florida.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on Sept. 5, 2025.