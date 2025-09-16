Orlando weather: Pleasant day with slight rain chances, lower humidity levels and temps in 80s

The Brief Tuesday will feature slight rain chances, lower humidity levels and temperatures in the 80s. An isolated shower will be possible in the overnight hours, and lows fall into the low-and-middle-70s. As we look ahead to later in the week, there will be higher humidity levels and higher chances of rain.



We're off to another pleasant day weatherwise across Central Florida. Tuesday will feature slight rain chances, lower humidity levels and temperatures in the 80s.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather on Tuesday, as well as a preview for the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Tuesday's weather starts off with lower humidity levels and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid-80s near the coast and closer to the upper-80s for inland areas.

It will be just a touch more humid today compared to what we've felt over the last few days.

Only a 20% chance of rain is on the way for this afternoon, which means shower and storm chances will be few and far between. The best chances of rain will once again take place near the coast, especially in Brevard County and into southern sections of Osceola County. A few stray showers can't be ruled out in parts of Orange, Lake and Seminole counties as well.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

An isolated downpour or two will linger into the overnight hours.

It will be slightly warmer and more humid too, as lows fall into the low-and-middle-70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

As we head into the end of the week, we swing back into a pattern that feels more typical of this time of year.

This means moisture levels will pick back up, leading to higher humidity and ultimately higher chances of rain. We won't have days when there will be a complete washout, but higher rain chances could certainly impact plans you have during the afternoon hours for the weekend.